Latunski awaits competency test

The man facing murder and mutilation charges for a horrific crime in Shiawassee County around Christmas time has a competency hearing scheduled for March to find out if he is fit to stand trial.

Mark Latunski is accused of killing Kevin Bacon and eating part of his remains.

Latunski did have an eight-hour mental health examination about two weeks ago in Ypsilanti, however, the results from that exam are not in yet.

His public defender said Latunski doesn't appear competent to stand trial because he continues to identify himself as "Edgar Thomas Hill," which is the name he used during his arraignment on Dec. 30.

Latunski's attorney says he's being kept in a cell with other inmates and he described Latunski as being "cooperative and polite."

Police found Bacon's body in the home of Latunski on Dec. 28.

Kevin Bacon's parents told News 10 that they suspected Latunski would plea insanity.

