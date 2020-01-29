Official date for Latunski's house to be auctioned off

Mark Latunski’s home at 703 Tyrrel Road in Bennington Township is scheduled to go up for auction.

The auction is at 10 a.m. on Feb. 26.

The auction is expected to take place at Shiawassee Circuit Court.

Security Credit Union, based in Flint, is expected to set the opening bid. Security Credit Union is the mortgage company that owns the property.

County property records indicate the home is valued at $92,800, but Zillow.com estimates the home is worth $111,770.

Records indicate the home sold for $80,000 in 2001.

Kevin Bacon was killed in the home, prosecutors have charged Latunski with the crime. Courts are waiting to hear the results of a forensic exam before moving forward with the trial.

Michigan realtors aren't required to disclose if a violent crime happened in a home.

