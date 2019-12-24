Last-minute holiday shopping

Christmas is on Wednesday, which means there are only a couple of hours left to get those last minute Christmas gifts.

Across the nation, people are scrambling to get out of stores, even right here in mid-Michigan. News 10's Rachel Sweet was at the Target in south Lansing to see how busy it was.

"I try not to be a last minute gift shopper every single year, I tell myself I'm not going to be a last minute gift shopper and I always do so here I am again the day before Christmas," Angeline Jackson, a last minute shopper, said. "The only thing that I hate about it is the traffic and everything is out that you want to probably get somebody, but you can't."

If you want to beat the crowd, you can check and see if store offers any delivery services. Target uses the Shipt service where you can order your items through the Target app and get it shipped to your door within the hour.

"When I'm a last minute shopper, I always get like gift cards because I'm always in the store for too long," Jackson said.

The Target in south Lansing is open until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

For a full list of stores open, click here.

