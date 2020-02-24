Last chance to sign up for 'Happy Little 5K'

You're running out of time to sign up for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' 'Happy Little 5K.'

That's the DNR's virtual 5K race announced a few months ago, that is inspired by beloved 'Joy of Painting' artist, Bob Ross, and his passion for natural landscapes and "happy little trees." Proceeds from the race support the DNR's tree-planting program in Michigan State Parks.

Registration closes Saturday February 29. Participants get a race t-shirt, a medal, and a race bib with the $34 registration fee. It's also a virtual 5K, meaning participants can race anywhere at any speed as long as it's between April 17th and 26th.

For more information or to register click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.