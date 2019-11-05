Last GM strike paychecks coming this week to UAW workers

United Auto Workers members that went on strike against General Motors in September will be getting their final strike-duty pay checks this week, according to the UAW.

Eligible members will receive a check for $250.

The check is payment for the first week of the strike, according to an official with the UAW.

The strike started on Sept. 15 and ended on Oct. 25 when members approved a four-year contract with GM.

General Motors has said the six-week walkout cost the automaker nearly $3 billion.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.