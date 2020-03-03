Larry Nassar scheduled to argue case in appeals court Tuesday

Larry Nassar could be back in a Lansing courtroom on Tuesday.

Dr. Larry Nassar, former team physician for USA Gymnastics, in court for sexual assault, Photo Date: 1/24/2018 / Photo: HLN / (MGN)

Court documents show that Larry Nassar and his defense team are scheduled to have his case heard in a Michigan Court of Appeals courtroom Tuesday at 10 a.m. The court is expected to hear arguments on whether or not Nassar should get a new sentence on his seven sexual assault convictions.

Nassar and his defense team are appealing his sentence in Ingham County, claiming 55th District Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina was biased against him during his trial. It is unclear if Nassar will be in court.

During Nassar's trial, Judge Aquilina made headlines with comments such as, "It is my honor and privilege to sentence you," and "Our constitution does not allow for cruel and unusual punishment. If it did, I would allow some, or many people, to do to him, what he did to others."

Judge Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40-175 years in jail. Nassar is also serving a 60-year sentence for child pornography in federal prison.

At the time of his sentencing, Judge Aquilina said to Nassar that she had, "just signed your death warrant."

The effects of the Nassar case are still ongoing. USA Gymnastics has proposed a settlement that would provide financial compensation for victims of Nassar's crimes but would release U.S. Olympic officials, and some former gymnastics leaders, from liability.

On the TODAY Show Monday morning, three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman was asked how she perceived the proposed settlement.

"Not very well. It's honestly offensive, it shows they don't care, they're just trying to, you know, push it under the rug and hoping people will forget about it when they watch the Olympics this summer," Raisman said.

Raisman claims USA Gymnastics and the Olympic Committee are not answering her questions and refuse to release documents and data pertaining to the Nassar case. Recently, Raisman and fellow Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, said USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee were blocking their efforts to understand why Larry Nassar was able to abuse so many athletes, including themselves, for so long.

Under the proposal, survivors who were abused at the Olympics or world championships would receive more than a million dollars.

About a half a million dollars would go to non-elite gymnasts abused at USA Gymnastics events.

Survivors assaulted at non-USA Gymnastics events would receive $174,000.

Survivors with "derivative claims" would be paid a little more than $82,000.

