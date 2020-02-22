Large fight breaks out at high school basketball game

No one was reported hurt after a large fight broke out at a local high school basketball game.

Eaton County Sheriff's deputies say they received a call for a fight involving about 200 people at the Waverly vs. Everett boys basketball game Friday night.

Police say nobody was injured or arrested.

Waverly schools sent out a notification to parents that said, "...conflicts among non-Waverly High School students escalated in the parking lot... We will continue to diligently with law enforcement as part of their investigation into this incident."

