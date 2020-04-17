Lansing's yard waste collection resuming soon

The City of Lansing's Capital Area Recycling and Trash (CART) will be resuming yard waste collection starting April 20.

The latest "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer now allows yard waste pick collection.

Drop-off services will be available at Hammond Farms at 5834 Michigan Road in Dimondale. Drop off hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. That service will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays for the rest of the month. Saturday, April 25 will also have drop off hours.

You will have to provide proof of residency in order to utilize this service.

Standard yard waste guidelines must be followed:

• Yard waste must be in lawn/leaf bags and should not exceed 30 pounds.

• Bundles must be secured by twine, not wire.

• Branches must be less than four feet in length and two inches in diameter.

As of right now, curbside yard waste pick up is set to start back up in May. Further details on that are being released at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

