Lansing's third annual Margarita Fest cancelled

The City Pulse and Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority announced yet another cancellation for Mid-Michigan.

Lansing's Third Annual Margarita Fest will be cancelled this year, the City Pulse and LEPFA said.

The event was supposed to take place on May 29 at the Lansing Center's Riverfront Plaza. It features up to 15 margarita samples from local restaurants and bars included in the ticket price, the LEPFA said.

The LEPFA said the event was also supposed to include several food vendors and entertainment.

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our community. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today in order to protect the health and welfare of our event participants, attendees, partners, sponsors and our team,” said Scott Keith, president and CEO of the Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority. “Please remember to support your locally owned Greater Lansing area restaurants during the Coronavirus shutdown by ordering take out for pick-up or delivery.”

