Lansing mayor announces plans for city-wide reform as protests continue

After weeks of protests and calls to defund the police, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor released his plan for city-wide reform on Tuesday.

The plan, called the "Racial Justice and Community Action Proposals" says the Mayor will immediately:

1. Initiate a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan that includes an environmental scan conducted by Teresa Bingman.

2. Finalize the creation of a Diversity and Inclusion Officer position.

3. Build a centralized transparency resource on the city's website.

4. Implement implicit bias training in the Mayor’s Office.

5. Mandate police reconciliation training.

Mayor Schor also signed two pledges focusing on police reform, the 8cantwait pledge and President Obama’s Mayoral Pledge .

His office says the next phase of the plan includes a town hall listening session held by Mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Council.

It also calls for police "use of force" community conversations to be held by the police Board of Commissioners. In addition, it includes a budget review discussion with the community.

The long term plans calls for a discussion with City Council to work on budgetary adjustments suggested during the town halls.

Following the initial meetings and sharing of results, the plan is to then develop and implement any needed policy changes for the police department.

Changes to the city charter and city ordinances will also be considered.

