Lansing’s holiday ornament balls won’t return this year

The city’s stack of four holiday ornaments that were displayed downtown for a decade may be gone for good.

City officials have decided it’s best to not pay up to $7,000 to have them repaired after a vehicle clipped them last fall.

“They will not be back this year,” Downtown Lansing Inc. Executive Director Cathleen Edgerly said Tuesday. “But there are discussions at a city level about some other creative options moving forward.”

The ornaments, made of fiberglass, were displayed at a roundabout at Michigan Avenue and Washington Square each November and December since 2009.

Crews installed them before the city’s annual Silver Bells in the City holiday event.

This year’s event is Nov. 22 and will be held in the streets of downtown Lansing.

It will include a parade, fireworks show in front of the State Capitol and several family-friendly activities.

Samantha Harkins, Lansing’s Deputy Mayor, said in an email Tuesday to News 10 that Mayor Andy Schor supports the decision to not spend thousands to repair the ornaments.

Harkins added the city is “working on some creative alternatives for that space, but as of yet we have not finalized anything for that space.”

Officials discussed last year installing a sculpture at the roundabout.

The Capital Region Community Foundation confirmed last year it would invest $100,000 to build a year-round, permanent sculpture in that space.

Officials did consider four sculpture designs last year, but decided to hold off on selecting a design concept.

For more information about Silver Bells, visit silverbellsinthecity.org.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.