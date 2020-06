Lansing's first Buddy's Pizza opened Monday, June 1.

The restaurant, located at 5924 West Saginaw Highway, opened up at 11 a.m.

All opening day sales will be donated to Haven House, the restaurant said.

Buddy's Pizza said the restaurant will be open on a modified curbside carryout-only schedule of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday until further notice.

