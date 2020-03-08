Lansing's Art Van Furniture not expected to open until Monday afternoon

If you planned on taking advantage of the Art Van Furniture liquidation sales this weekend you'll have to wait until Monday.

Many customers arrived at the Art Van on Saginaw Highway in Lansing to the surprise that they were closed. Other locations closed for the weekend as well to "regroup" after being slammed with customers.

The Warren-based company announced Thursday that it is closing all of its approximately 190 locations and running liquidation sales.

A local resident says she purchased a living room set before that announcement, but only received some of her items, she says that's why she arrived at art van today only to be disappointed by locked doors.

"Am I going to get the rest of my furniture or not, I mean it's, I don't know, they should have at least pre-warned us because I had to buy a warranty and everything for the furniture so I don't know if that's going to be good or not." Mariah Rosas said.

A Lansing Art Van employee did confirm to News 10 that the location closed at 5 p-m Saturday and won't open again until Monday at 2 o'clock.

The employee says deliveries won't be made until Tuesday. According to the employee, Art Van plans to deliver any items that were ordered before last Thursday when the company announced they were closing.