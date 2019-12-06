Lansing yard waste pickup is behind schedule

Yard waste bags are starting to pile-up along some Lansing curbs because the collection schedule has been delayed.

"We're several days behind right now but generally this when we are finishing up yard waste. So the end of November is the last scheduled week for yard waste collection and generally we're collecting through the end of this week" said Lansing Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick.

Residents in South Lansing tell News 10 their bags have been packed and ready to go since before Thanksgiving.

"The last day that people could put yard waste out for us to collect was last Sunday, so if they're at the curb last Sunday we will continue to pick those up, but we've completed the Monday routes. We are into Tuesday and Wednesday and once we complete those we'll go to Thursday."

City Officials say yard collection is a few days off schedule due to staffing and weather issues.

"Primarily because we had to take folks that we're doing yard collection at that point in time and put them in trucks to salt and plow, and then we also have equipment breakdowns all the time, especially when we're plowing and so that did delay us a couple days," Kilpatrick said.

Public service crews completed collection on Lansing's North Side.

Remaining streets in the city can expect collection next week.

"The yard collection is the same day as the trash collection and we go basically from north to south," Kilpatrick said.

If you miss yard collection, you can drop your wast off at Granger or Hammond Farms.

Bags left on the curb, should not weigh more than 30 pounds.

You can also leave small sticks up to 4 feet out for pickup.

