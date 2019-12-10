Lansing yard waste caught up after correcting mistake

Residents have been reaching out to News 10 about the confusion of the yard waste pickup in Lansing for the past month.

The city told residents if they put their waste out by Dec. 1, it would get picked up.

Just Monday, city officials told us they were all caught up. But, one man said that's not the case.

"I've had it out here since the 19th, nice and neatly stacked."

Carl Tielking is a Lansing resident of over 40 years. He lives on West Hillsdale Street and has never had an issue with his excess yard waste being picked up until this year.

"The only thing that I have as a problem is they're not picking it up now. The told us a deadline, I met that deadline three weeks ago, and no one bothered to pick it up. I just want to know why?"

Tielking said he called Capital Area Recycling and Trash twice (CART), and was told someone would come to get it. But he never saw the trucks, and there sat his pile of sticks and brush.

"They said that they would tell the driver and to pick it up. I said 'OK', and hung up. I've had that twice and the last time I called they said 'I'm sorry our trucks are done' and they weren't going to pick it up," he said.

The city says there have been delays in pickup because of the weather. In addition, they have had some other challenges with seasonal employees and equipment. After News Ten called, the city checked the trucks' trackers and realized the mistake and corrected it.

"Unfortunately that block was missed, a portion of that block was missed," Communications Manager Valerie Marchand explained. "We have crews coming in and out taking over routes because we've been working nonstop to try to get the yard waste picked up. So if that's the case, of course, we go back out and pick up that yard waste."

For Tielking, he's just happy he doesn't have to look at the pile anymore and is glad the city did their part--like he did.

"I'm a neighbor, I want to be neighborly. I want to do the right thing to keep our yards clean, home clean, doing whatever I can," he said.

The deadline to set out yard waste was Dec. 1. As of now, the city says all the waste that was placed by the curb by then is picked up

If you think there's been a mistake you can call CART at (517) 483-4400.

If you still have yard waste, you can take it to Granger or Hammond Farms.

