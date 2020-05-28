Lansing woman warns of new scam

A Lansing woman warns the community after she almost fell victim to a new scam.

Shirley Tyler says she got a phone call from a man who told her she owed him money because her daughter hurt his dog.

Tyler says she knew the man was lying, but kept asking him questions to try to catch him and says he was very persistent and even threatened her if she didn't listen to him.

"He told me that he was going to call the cops and report me if I didn't give my social security number and I told him he's a liar and I told him that I was going to call the cops," said Tyler.

The attorney general's office said they never heard of this particular scam.

