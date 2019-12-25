Lansing woman loses Jeopardy! crown after winning streak

A Lansing woman has lost her Jeopardy! crown after coming in second place during Wednesday's episode.

Wednesday night we saw Robin Miner-Swartz compete for her third night on the show.

We first told you about her after she made her first appearance during Monday night's episode.

On Wednesday night's episode, Miner-Swartz went up against two new opponents to try and hold on to her title.

When it came to the Final Jeopardy! question, Miner-Swartz was one of two contestants that got the answer correct.

The Final Jeopardy! question was: "Founded by students at W&M in 1776; its members include 17 U.S. Presidents, 41 Supreme Court Justices & more than 140 Nobel Laureates."

The correct answer was Phi Beta Kappa.

Even with the correct answer, Miner-Swartz came in second place earning $2,000 for the night.

Including her totals from her previous winnings, Miner-Swartz ended her Jeopardy! winning streak with a little more than $29,000.

