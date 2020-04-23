Lansing woman living without water due to a leaky water pipe

When Jackie Anes came home from surgery this past year she noticed her water pipe had a leak in it.

She had to turn her water off in her home because the pipe was leaking.

Now she's living in her home without any water.

Everyday she has to buy around a dozen water jugs from the grocery to stay clean.

She uses them to wash her hands, her hair, and flush her toilet.

Jaqueline Anes said she is waiting on her stimulus check to pay for the repairs.

She said, "I had two of my neighbors come over and go under and turn the water on and see water gushing out."

She's planning to use her stimulus check to pay for the repairs, estimated at around $500, but the check hasn't arrived yet leaving her to work around the lack of running water.

Anes said, "It's frustrating. You have to lift the back of the toilet up and fill it up with water, flush it."

"Hygiene, washing my hair, washing dishes, trying to bleach everyday because of this virus everyday. Trying to be safe," Anes said.

Anes' landlord is not responsible for fixing this kind of issue.

She says she's looking for outside help until her check shows up.

Anes said, "I'm trying to go through different resources like Holy Cross and that and I hadn't really gotten far."

The "Stay home" order does allow plumbers to work on things like broken pipes as long as they practice social distancing.

