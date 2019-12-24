Lansing woman hits another winning streak on Jeopardy!

A Lansing woman has hit a winning streak on the game show Jeopardy!, after winning Tuesday night’s episode.

During the episode we saw Robin Miner-Swartz squaring off against two new opponents.

Even though no contestant was able to correctly guess the Final Jeopardy question, Miner-Swartz still came out with the most money of $7,799.

The Final Jeopardy question was “damage from Hurricane Matthew in this city in 2016 revealed a plot of colonist graves from perhaps as long as 430 years ago”

Miner-Swartz guessed Tampa. The correct answer was St. Augustine.

This is her second win after first appearing on the show Monday night.

Miner-Swartz will continue on to play in Wednesday night’s episode. You can watch it right here on WILX at 7:30pm.

