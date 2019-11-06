Lansing voter turnout increased 23 percent from 2015, city clerk says

City Clerk Chris Swope delivered Wednesday some good news about the previous day’s election participation in Lansing.

More than 13,000 Lansing voters cast ballots for the election, an increase of 23 percent from the 2015 city election, Swope said in a Facebook post.

“I would like to thank the hundreds of election workers who worked at our 33 polling locations,” Swope said Wednesday. “I would also like to thank our Absent Voter Counting Board, who tabulated more than 8,500 ballots yesterday.”

Ingham County Clerk’s Office records posted online indicated Wednesday there are 114,621 registered voters in the county.

In Lansing, voters cast their ballots Tuesday for two at-large City Council seats.

Residents in the 1st and 3rd wards also cast votes for their ward representative on council.

In 2015, Lansing voters also cast ballots for two at-large council seats and representatives in the 1st and 3rd wards.

Council is comprised of eight members: four at-large and four representing each ward. Council elections are held every odd year and consist of two available at large seats and two ward seats each time.

