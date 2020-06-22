Lansing to begin sending out absentee ballots

At least 14-thousand absentee ballots are being prepared to be mailed on Thursday, June 25, for the Primary Election.

A crew of election workers will be spending three days preparing the first batch of ballots to be mailed and processing absentee applications.

This is largest amount of applications mailed for a primary, and tens of thousands more are expected to go out as voters submit their application to vote at home.

Voters can now complete the absentee application completely online at Michigan.gov/vote, download a form or turn in the application that has been mailed to every voter.

They will have the opportunity to make a request for both the August Primary Election and the November Presidential Election at the same time.

Starting on June 25, Lansing City Voters can also come to either the

South Washington Office Complex at 2500 S. Washington Ave. or

Lansing City Hall at 124 W. Michigan Ave. to vote in person.

No appointment is required, but the clerk's office is encouraging everyone to wear masks for their safety.

