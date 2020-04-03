Lansing temporarily changes trash and recycling services during coronavirus

The City of Lansing is temporarily changing its Capital Area Recycling & Trash (CART) and yard waste collection services because of the coronavirus.

In a statement, the city says yard waste collection will be delayed to start two weeks after Governor Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Executive Order is lifted.

The city says the two-week delay will allow for seasonal employees to be hired and trained.

Trash bags, boxes, recyclable items and any other materials that are not inside their cart will also no longer be picked up beginning Monday, April 13th. The change also applies to CART customers with the 95-gallon cart option.

The city says the goal of the changes is to reduce the exposure risk for CART drivers from bags, boxes and other materials placed at the curbside.

