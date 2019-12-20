Lansing superinterndent search timeline

The Lansing School Board has hired Sam Sinicropi to serve as the interim superintendent while the district continues to search for a permanent one.

They met on Thursday night and announced the decision to bring in Sinicropi.

Sinicropi will begin serving as interim superintendent on Jan. 1, 2020 and he already has some plans in mind for the district.

"Looking forward to improving student achievement even in a short period of time. We want to look at completing our bond issue in a timely matter. Making sure the bond projects get completed," Sinicropi said.

The board’s next meeting is at 6:30 on Jan. 9.

NEWS 10 put together this “proposed” timeline, which could be subject to change.

Jan. 1

Interim Superintendent Sam Sinicropi starts job

Job posting for permanent superintendent position closes

Feb 11

School Board interview prep for candidates, candidate selection for interviews

Feb. 20

First round of interviews

(5-7 interviews lasting 50 minutes each with additional time for breaks and debrief)

March 10-11

Final interviews, possible open house to meet candidates

(2 finalists interviewing for 75 minutes each) Possible Board Decision Date

March 18

Target hiring date for superintendent position

July 1

The Lansing School District is looking for a permanent superintendent after acting superintendent Mark Coscarella stepped down and asked to be placed on leave.

He was the lead candidate for the position until a NEWS 10 investigation uncovered allegations that he sexually harassed a former student teacher and allowed students to watch pornography when he was Holt's baseball coach.

UPDATE: Lansing School Board holds first meeting since announcing Super search.

Dr. Coscarella's leave of absence is described by the district as a "voluntary, paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave, until further notice."

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

