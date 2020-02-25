Lansing street parking permits available for purchase

The Lansing street parking permits are now available for purchase.

The permits allow Lansing residents to park on the street between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Annual permits are $125 per vehicle.

You can also purchase temporary permits for $10 per night.

The temporary permits are only available for up to three nights and only two permits will be allowed at a time per household.

Some Lansing residents are against the permits, saying they unfairly target low-income drivers and families.

"What upsets me most about this is that it leaves a lot of people with very few options. If you are a student living among other students, if you are a large family that requires multiple vehicles that works at different times, different places, or if you simply live in a lower-income district, you have very little access to parking," said Ediee Barnes.

People like Evelyn Conklin who lives with eight roommates and has a driveway that only fits four cars.

"I don't have the money personally to pay for this every year and not even me personally, but there's just so many families that aren't going to be able to pay for this. They are going to choose between paying for this, or being able to pay for rent, or provide food for their kids," said Conklin.

However, Mayor Andy Schor believes the permits are affordable.

"If you look at it week by week it's affordable. People will say they can't afford it and we have heard that but the answer is right now they're not allowed to park on the street and a ticket right now is going to cost them more than that so we're giving them an avenue to legally park on the street where before they haven't been able to," said Schor.

Lansing City Council Member Brandon Betz said he thinks the ordinance is unfair. He's working on changes to the ordinance but hasn't said when he'll release his proposal.

“It's inequitable to struggling families who are working hard to survive," Betz said.

The city said that permits do not guarantee a parking spot, and they are only for vehicles, not boats, trailers, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, or another other type of vehicle with more than two axles.

The ordinance will go into effect on March 1, 2020.

Residents need to apply for the permits and can do so by clicking here.

