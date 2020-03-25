Lansing small businesses need grant assistance

The coronavirus has had serious impacts on the economy already after businesses have shut down or cut back production.

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) has been gathering feedback from small businesses, in particular, and primary results show 'retail, restaurant and child care businesses and their workers are in need of immediate financial assistance if they are to have any hope of an eventual return to normal operations," according to a news release sent to News 10.

“Our small businesses are in desperate need of assistance right now, with many of them saying they do not see a future beyond 1-2 months with out it. LEAP is doing everything we can to gain access to grant funding and we intend to get that money in the hands of business owners very quickly once the state gives the green light,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP. “But, we know there will not be enough funds to go around. I urge all of us to continue to patronize, tip, and buy gift cards for future use to help these businesses keep the doors open and reopen when this crisis subsides.”

The majority of survey responses were received from Ingham County businesses, according to the release.

LEAP said business types represented were divided into the following eight categories: retail, restaurant/dining, housing/hospitality, health care, office, manufacturing, wholesale/distribution and child care/family services.

Regardless of the location and business type, LEAP said respondents of the survey unanimously said grant funds would be the most helpful type of assistance they could get right now, followed by interest-free business loans, rent assistance and rent assistance for laid-off employees.

