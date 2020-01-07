Lansing shows support for Rep. John Lewis

The Lansing community is showing its support by coming together to give words of encouragement and pray for Representative John Lewis, who recently announced he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

People who want to show their support can meet at the steps of the Capitol building at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

There will be words of encouragement, interfaith prayers, a vocal tribute and ringing of bells.

Lewis is the keynote speaker for the MLK Day of Celebration on Jan. 20. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission said there are no changes to the program at this time.

“The Congressman has fought so valiantly for our nation; we join him now in this fight and offer our prayers for his full recovery,” said Elaine Hardy, the Mid-Michigan Chairperson for the commission.

