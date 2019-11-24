Lansing shops compete for best holiday store front

Downtown Lansing businesses are getting into the holiday spirit with some friendly competition.

For the first year businesses on Washington Street can participate in a holiday storefront challenge for the chance to win $200.

Local store Fudge and Frosting is sponsoring the competition.

Downtown Lansing Inc. said they want to provide a heart warming holiday atmosphere that people can enjoy while strolling down Washington Street.

"We really want to prove this district as the heart of downtown Lansing," Siso Dhladhla, Downtown Lansing Inc, said. "There's nothing quite like being downtown after five o'clock, walking along the main street and seeing a bunch of well-light and holiday decorated store fronts."

Not only will the competition inspire store owners to decorate their windows, Downtown Lansing Inc. hopes it'll also bring customers downtown for a little holiday shopping.

The competition goes until Dec. 2.

You can vote for your favorite storefront at lansingholidaystorefronts.org

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

