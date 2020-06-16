Lansing restaurant adds "Special Tax" to customer bills

Zeus' Coney Island in Lansing is adding a three percent fee onto bills.

It's labeled as a "Special tax" on the receipt, but one customer said she wasn't made aware of the fee.

Customer Elaine Steffek said "Customers should always be told if something is going to be added to their bill they're not expecting. You absolutely should be in the know."

She said there were no warnings that the tax was going to be on her bill.

Steffek said, "Nothing in the menu, nothing posted on the wall, the server didn't mention it at all. It was just on the bill when it got to the table and I suppose probably a lot don't even know it's there."

Steffek was charged three percent Sunday but said she didn't pay the 25 cent tax.

"I paid my bill less than 25 cents and I left. I don't know what it's for. I don't know if it's a scam. If they're going to charge a tax they need to tell you what its for."

A manager of the restaurant said it's a COVID-19 tax to help the restaurant recover from the virus.

The State Treasury office said a business could charge a fee due to COVID-19, but they are looking further into if a business can call that fee a tax.

