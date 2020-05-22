Lansing received $210k for fire department equipment

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced the city of Lansing has received a $210,000 grant through the state of Michigan's Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships Grant Program.

The city applied to the grant for both the fire department and the police department and is one of 14 municipalities to receive funding from the state, the city said, and the money will go toward public safety enhancement through necessary replacement of fire department equipment.

“My administration has put significant funding into fire department equipment needs over the last two years, but replacing expensive, aging equipment in tough budget times continues to be a challenge,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “These dollars awarded from the state, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic challenges that have resulted, are a tremendous help to the City of Lansing at a time when it is most needed. I thank the state of Michigan and Treasurer Eubanks for this funding assistance to the Lansing Fire Department.”

“Securing this grant is a critically needed step forward in upgrading our EMS equipment. Heart monitors save lives and our current ones are nearing the end of their usable life span. A big thank you to Shelbi Frayer for finding and securing this desperately needed grant. This equipment will help save the lives of Lansing residents, plain and simple,” said Lansing Fire Chief Mackey.

“On behalf of the Lansing Fire Board, I thank Mayor Schor and his team for their consistent support of the Lansing Fire Department. Their efforts to secure grant funding is especially important as the COVID pandemic strains resources, and will help replace critical equipment that our firefighters rely on for their safety and to effectively serve our community,” said Lansing Fire Board Chair Stephen Purchase.

