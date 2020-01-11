Lansing power providers say they're pleased with crew coverage

Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL), DTE, and Consumers Energy say they're experiencing low volumes of power outages.

"The good news is that we've had relatively low power outages for consumers energy," says Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy. Earlier today Wheeler says in the Lansing and Jackson area they had about 100 calls from customers saying they had no power. He also said that Consumers Energy had crews on call and out on the road, working to fix the existing problems and on-stand-by for potential ones.

BWL had around 200 reports of power being out, but it was later discovered the lack of coverage was due to a car hitting a pole.

The company reported that the outage only lasted about 30 minutes before being restored to all its customers.

Ultimately, the storm caused fewer problems for power companies and residents than what was expected.

One Lansing native said today wasn't horrible but she's still expecting it to get worst. "I was not expecting it to be like this and it's still not finished yet," Michelle Morenzetti, Lansing resident started, "I do have power right now. If it gets worst it's probably going to go out but we're prepared for that," Morenzetti continued.

Power companies say they're going to continue to keep a close eye on the weather.