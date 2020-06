Lansing police to get new traffic stop guidelines

Lansing officials will reveal new guidelines for police to follow during traffic stops, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

At a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Mayor Andy Schor, Police Chief Daryl Green and City Councilman Brian Jackson will talk about the changes.

The press conference will be streamed live on wilx.com.

