Lansing police release protester encounter video

The Lansing Police Department released a video of an encounter between officers and a group of protesters that happened about 10:37 p.m. Friday.

The video can be watched on YouTube by clicking here.

In the video, an officer tells a woman to “shut your mouth,” and a man approached the officer, who then pushed him back.

The police were responding to a call from a man saying he was being followed by a group of people. At the scene, near the intersection of Leslie Street and East Michigan Avenue, a group of protesters confronted the officers. The woman appeared to be part of that group.

According to a news release from the department Tuesday, the protesters were able to discuss their concerns with police and then leave.

“Lansing Police Department holds its staff members to a higher standard,” the release said. “The discourtesy violation allegation against the officer will be fully investigated by the department’s Office of Internal Affairs.”

