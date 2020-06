Lansing police have a man in custody following reports Tuesday of a shooting near St. Therese Catholic Church.

Police responded around 3 pm. Tuesday to calls of multiple shots fired near a home in the area of Turner Road and Jackson Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they were able to locate a male suspect but didn't find anyone injured.

When News 10 arrived at the scene, police were seen picking up shell casings.

