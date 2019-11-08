Lansing police investigating robbery at Quality Dairy

Lansing police are investigating a robbery of a Quality Dairy on the city's south side.

Officers with the Lansing Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Quality Dairy on East Cavanaugh Road.

A man walked into the store, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money from a store employee, police said.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash before officers arrived on scene, police said.

No one was hurt.

A K9 unit was brought in to track the suspect but the track was not successful and no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

