Lansing police identify suspect in alleged killing of missing 17-year-old girl

Lansing police have identified a suspect in what investigators believe is the killing of a 17-year-old girl reported missing last week.

The suspect, a 19-year-old male, was arrested without incident Saturday, a day after Treasure Malajai Stewart-Adams was found dead in Washtenaw County.

Evidence led investigators to believe Stewart-Adams died as the result of a homicide. Police said evidence shows Stewart-Adams knew the suspect.

Police said the suspect is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lansing’s 54A District Court.

On Thursday, the Michigan State Police deemed Steward-Adams missing and endangered. She was last seen May 24 wearing a pink floral outfit in Lansing on the 100 block of Claremore Drive, north of East Miller Road.

Anyone with information about Stewart-Adams’ death is asked to call police at 517-483-4600 or Det. Brittany Roberts at 517-483-4654.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.