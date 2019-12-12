Lansing police create exchange zone for online transactions

Lansing police have created a new place for you to buy or sell online transactions in a safe spot.

A special area has been created in the parking lot of the Lansing Police Department Operations Center, located at 5815 Wise Rd., in Lansing.

Police say the southeast area of the parking lot is marked with a sign.

The area is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You do not need to reserve or call police to use the area.

Anything can be exchanged, except for weapons, police said.

