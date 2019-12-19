Lansing police arrest parolee with assault rifle

Lansing Police tweeted a photo of an assault rifle they found in a parolee's home.

The weapon was found during a routine check on Tuesday night.

The parolee in possession of the gun is back in jail.

Lansing Police Department "VCI" team working with Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) located this weapon last night while checking on parolees. The Parolee who was in possession of this weapon is back in jail. #GreatJob #GoodNews pic.twitter.com/XrakfhlJK7 — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) December 18, 2019

