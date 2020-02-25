Lansing outlines plans for major road work

You'll get the opportunity to let city leaders know what you think about changing the direction on some one-way streets in downtown Lansing.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor outlined plans to convert one-way streets around the Capitol to two-way streets.

The City of Lansing hired a consulting firm to come up with possible alternatives to the one-way streets.

Six streets are being looked at as the City of Lansing and the Michigan Department of Transportation discuss handing control of these streets over to the Lansing Street Department.

Those streets are Captiol Avenue, Grand Avenue, Ottawa Street, Allegan Street, Pine Street and Walnut Street.

There will be a public hearing about the proposal on March 31.

The two-way conversions are expected to happen later this year.

