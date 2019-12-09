Lansing one of 4 cities nationwide to host rising drug cost town hall

Lansing is one of four cities that will host a town hall on the rising cost of drug prices.

The event happens Monday and is co-sponsored by AARP.

"Don't Cut Pills, Cut Profits" is expected to not only tackle the cost but also give people a chance to talk to elected officials. Among those scheduled to be at Monday morning's meeting include U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, and others.

The event is happening at the Lansing Center, 333 E. Michigan Ave., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. While the event is free, you need to RSVP. Call 800-966-1935 or find out more online.

