Starting March 1 the city of Lansing will offer new overnight parking permits.

The permits allow residents to park on the streets from 2 a.m. until 5 a.m.

The city is offering two permit options, the first one is good for a year and costs $125.

The second option is temporary and runs $10 a night for up to three nights at a time.

Residents can apply for permits through the city of Lansing's Parking Services Office.

