Lansing neighborhood still reeling after shooting

The people in one Lansing neighborhood say they're still reeling after an officer-involved shooting at a home on North Walnut.

An officer involved shooting took place on Lansing's near north side Tuesday night (May 26, 2020).

The shooting happened Tuesday night.

Lansing Police officers responded to a call for a domestic violence situation at that location.

That is when the Lansing Police Department (LPD) says 37-year-old Jason Jesse Gallegos started shooting at the officers on the scene.

One officer was hit in the leg.

Other officers returned fire.

They shot and killed Gallegos.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One neighbor, who didn't want us to use her name, says nothing seemed odd about the couple that lived in the house.

"I don't know what was going on. They're usually so quiet over there. even walking him to the bus stop, they speak, they're appropriate. I'm just not sure what happened. But he's dead and that bothers me."

Six LPD officers were involved in the shooting.

The police department has not released the name of the officer who was shot.

Michigan State Police is now investigating this incident.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.