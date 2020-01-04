Lansing native builds bat-mobile for hometown hero

A Lansing native is showing off his car making skills.

"We are combining the Tumbler and Michael Keaton's, this is a rough one because it is legos, but Michael Keaton's version of the batmobile," said Aaron Aikman.

Aaron Aikman, best known for his Ghostbusters car, is back in his garage making a Batmobile car for a local hero.

The Lansing Batman has been saving the day for kids in the hospital since 2016, making an impact on organizations like Make a Wish foundation and the American Cancer Society.

That's why Aikman said there was no second guessing when Batman approached him about building his very own bat-mobile.

Aikman says that while it's an expensive process and funds typically come out of his own pockets, it's for a good cause and believes the kids will love it.

"Should be a recurring car for the Lansing batman, when he drives up to the hospital. Bring the kids a real vision of them getting out of a batmobile," Aikman said.

The Batmobile will be a mixture of a Dune Buggy and 1985 Oldsmobile Toronado. He plans to assemble it together to make the most realistic version.

"We are combining the Tumbler and Michael Keaton's, this is a rough one because it is legos, but Michael Keaton's version of the Batmobile," said Aikman.

He even built a lego version to mimic what the car will look like once it's finished.

"[It's] supposed to represent the jet engine and then the two exhausts of the jet engine," he said.

Even though the replica cars are expensive to make, Aikman says he tries to build it on a budget and that means recycling parts and things you wouldn't typically think of.

"We do use a lot of different items that are donated or thrown away. And this is just wire conduit from a business and we're going to use it to make it look more presentable, more realistic," Aikman said.

Aikman plans to work at least 40 additional hours on the Batmobile in the next few months, he says he plans to have it finished by May.