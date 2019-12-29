Lansing native brings literacy program to barbershops

A new program making its way through various states is encouraging kids to read, not just at home and in school, but in the barbershop chair.

The Lansing native jump-started his idea to bring books into the barbershops in Tennessee.

Now it's been picked up by states like Colorado, Florida, Georgia, and now in Michigan.

29-year-old Jermaine Carter started “Barbershop Books Day,” where every Thursday kids could come in and get a discounted haircut.

The catch? They had to be reading a book while they got it.

The idea to incorporate books into the barbershop came when Carter had difficulties cutting young kid's hair because they were glued to their phones.

He says the books were a way to keep them occupied and make for an easier job.

"I went to the public library. I got five books, checked without in my name and started doing discounts on Thursdays, as long as a kid decided to pick up a book and read," said Jermaine Carter, Barbershop Booksday creator.

He says the idea was just a thought at first, but then it became clear, it could actually work.

"I didn't expect this to go as far as it has. It was just kind of like an idea I wanted to do for the community of Nashville and then I wanted to bring it back home," Carter said.

From there the program took off. Getting recognition from big names like Dolly Parton and other sponsorships.

"Dolly Parton, she sent some of her representatives to the barbershop. I met with them and then they offered me to be the face of the library and to push literacy and education for the city of Nashville," he said.

Dolly Parton wasn't the only one who came knocking on Jermaine's door. He also was approached with sponsorships from 'Governors' Books From Birth Foundation' and United Way, but that still didn't limit the plans Jermaine has for his business.

"My ultimate goal is to get different barbershops in the area and in different cities and in different states," Carter said.

The emphasis on literacy doesn't stop there. he says he's also incorporating ice breaker book tours to spread the word.

"Basically it's where I go around to different schools and I take speakers, I take a live DJ and try to make it fun. Make school fun again,"

To join the program, visit Jermaine's Facebook account.