Lansing man wanted for two felony warrants

Lansing resident Dennis Green is wanted by the Lansing Police Department.

Green is wanted in connection to two felony warrants, breaking and entering, and home invasion in the first degree.

Green is 50-years-old, 5'9" and 160 pounds.

Police said Green is known to be in the North or East neighborhoods of Lansing.

Call POLICE if you have information on Dennis Ray Green.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Detective Walt Kim: 517-483-6940

