Lansing man wanted by feds for child pornography

On Tuesday, federal authorities raided a home in Lansing and requested an arrest warrant from a judge for a man now wanted for the production of child pornography.

In a criminal complaint filed in Detroit, the Department of Homeland Security accuses Michael Jospeh McShan of Lansing of using another woman to lure a 16-year-old into a relationship with him.

The minor first met the woman through a cell phone app called Meet Me.

Court documents say that the woman introduced the minor to Michael McShan in December 2018.

After a few months, the government states that McShan began verbally threatening the girl identified in court documents as MV-1.

MV-1 told federal authorities that McShan made her send nude pictures and videos of herself using Snapchat.

The court documents state, it was also during that time, that McShan bought the minor, MV-1 a vibrator and gave it to her in person.

She admitted sending these type of Snapchat messages over the course of several months,

MV-1 told authorities over time she gave McShan $4,000 and even stole $1,500 dollars from her father to give to McShane.

On August 8, 2019, the court documents state that MV-1 ran away from home to be with McShane.

MV-1 told federal authorities she left her home in Waterford, Michigan by car and met McShan at a gas station in Lansing.

From there, the document states that, McShane drove her to his home on Grand River Avenue.

In testimony to federal agents, MV-1 says after McShan discovered the minor's parents had reported her missing he told her she could not leave.

MV-1 adds she "wasn't allowed to eat, sleep, shower or drink water."

After four days, MV-1 reportedly escaped McShan's home and traveled by foot to Lansing International Airport.

MV-1 completes her testimony telling Feds that while living at home, McShane requested MV-1 to be sexual with her nine-year-old sister.

This request included seeing the nine-year-old naked and having MV-1 touch her sexually.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2020, federal agents conducted a search of McShan's home in Lansing.

