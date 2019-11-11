Lansing man killed in rollover crash in Delhi Township

A Lansing man was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday in Delhi Township.

The crash happened on Waverly Road, north of Bishop Road about 3:45 a.m.

James Lewis Thompson, 46, was driving north on Waverly when his vehicle went off the road, hit a traffic sign and rolled several times, Michigan State Police said.

Thompson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old Lansing man who was riding in Thompson's vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Troopers are continuing to investigate if other factors might have contributed and whether seat belts were being used.

The crash shut down Waverly Road for several hours.

Troopers were assisted by the Ingham County and Eaton County Sheriff's departments and the Delhi Township and Windsor Township fire departments were also at the scene.

