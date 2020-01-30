Lansing man gives toddler a marijuana brownie

A Lansing man was charged with second degree child abuse for poisoning a toddler with a marijuana brownie.

According to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office Joshua Cochran,27, intentionally gave the toddler a brownie that was laced with marijuana.

The punishment for this crime is a maximum of 10 years.

Cochran also is facing charged for domestic assault and battery involving an adult.

He is due back in court on Feb, 4 for the domestic assault and Feb, 7 for the child abuse charges.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.