Lansing man gives toddler a marijuana brownie

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- A Lansing man was charged with second degree child abuse for poisoning a toddler with a marijuana brownie.
According to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office Joshua Cochran,27, intentionally gave the toddler a brownie that was laced with marijuana.
The punishment for this crime is a maximum of 10 years.
Cochran also is facing charged for domestic assault and battery involving an adult.
He is due back in court on Feb, 4 for the domestic assault and Feb, 7 for the child abuse charges.
