Lansing man charged in shooting on city's north side

A 40-year old Lansing man has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a shooting that took place Thursday on the city’s north side.

Aaron Lee Fuller was arraigned Friday and charged with assault to intent murder, two counts of felonious assault and three felony weapons crimes.

Lansing police arrested Fuller following a shooting that occurred early Thursday evening in the 500 block of West Paulson Street.

Fuller was released on a $150,000 bond and is due back in 54-A District Court on June 5 for a probable cause conference. His preliminary exam is 9:30 a.m. June 12.

The shooting on Paulson Street was part of a violent night in north Lansing that also included a shooting on Lafayette Avenue and Delta River Drive, about three miles away.

On Paulson street, police found a 24-year-old Lansing man shot in the leg. The man wasn’t hospitalized, but received treatment at the scene. Police said the victim returned fire but the suspect was not hit.

When police responded to a shooting call at Lafayette and Delta River Drive, they found nobody injured, but took once suspect into custody.

Police said that incident appeared to start from a road rage incident in the area. Police said the two shootings Thursday in the area didn’t appear connected in any way.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

