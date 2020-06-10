Lansing man arraigned in Boggan murder case

The suspect in the murder of Dhanthan Boggan Jr. turned himself into authorities, the Lansing Police Department announced Wednesday.

Terrance Wallace Jr., 26, was arraigned in 54-A District Court before Judge Louise Alderson on charges of open murder and firearms counts. There is no bond.

Wallace is suspected of killing Boggan, 19, about 2:40 p.m. June 3. The two Lansing men were at a gathering in the 900 block of Johnson Avenue where, police said, there was an argument just before Boggan was shot.

Boggan died at a local hospital Thursday.

Wallace will next appear in court June 19 at a probable cause conference. His preliminary exam is scheduled for June 26.

