Lansing launches new OneLansing website and Community Response Cabinet

Mayor Andy Schor announced that the City of Lansing’s Community Response Cabinet has launched a new OneLansing website dedicated to Lansing’s COVID-19 relief effort.

Mayor Schor convened the Community Response Cabinet when the COVID-19 pandemic crisis began to have regular communication between community partners in order to respond to the situation at hand, as well as plan for long-term recovery.

“The Community Response Cabinet is a group of partners from non-profit, business and local community sectors collaborating on how to best respond to Lansing’s changing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Mayor Schor. “Together, we have set up the new OneLansing website as a portal to donate to different areas of need such as helping a neighbor with their mortgage or a non-profit supporting on-going community efforts.”

The Community Response Cabinet is comprised of the City of Lansing, Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, Lansing School District, Ingham County Health Department, Capital Area United Way, Capital Region Community Foundation and Capitol Fundraising Associates. The group developed the new and improved OneLansing website as a response to the overwhelming number of requests to help those in need. The Community Response Cabinet and OneLansing effort are focused on rebuilding Lansing through neighborhoods, businesses and non-profits. The website expands the OneLansing effort and creates a one-stop shop to donate and help support the Lansing community.

“COVID-19 did not create residents struggling with meeting their most basic needs. It has revealed the issue and deepened the need. The OneLansing partnership is an opportunity to confront and address those needs. We will heal our community by helping our neighbors,” said Teresa L. Kmetz, President & CEO of the Capital Area United Way.

The OneLansing effort, created to provide funding toward basic needs such as food and housing for Lansing residents during this challenging time, has already raised a total of $71,065 from 206 donors.

“Our community is full of caring people who are looking for the best way to help those most in need during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Dennis Fliehman, President & CEO of the Capital Region Community Foundation. “We are pleased to partner with the City of Lansing, Capital Area United Way and Lansing Economic Area Partnership to streamline fundraising for our region’s most urgent needs.

The City of Lansing launched its Small Business Recovery Program, including the $400,000 COVID-19 Rescue Fund, in early April 2020. Small businesses in Lansing have had the opportunity to apply for available dollars to help face the sudden and severe economic impacts incurred due to COVID-19.

“The City of Lasing is currently in phase two of its Small Business Recovery Program. Once complete, we will have awarded a total of $400,000 in grants to provide immediate help to small businesses facing challenges due to COVID-19,” said Mayor Schor. “We are continuing to look for creative ways to further support our businesses and that information will be added to the OneLansing website as available.”

The City will host a Facebook Live Series featuring a special guest over the next three weeks.

On Thursday, May 28 at 11 a.m., the Executive Vice President of the Capital Area Community Foundation will speak about non-profit needs.

On June 4 at 11 a.m., the President & CEO of the Capital Area United Way will speak about community needs.

On June 11, at 11 a.m., the President & CEO of Lansing Economic Area Partnership will speak about business needs. You can watch the live series at here.

